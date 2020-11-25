It's only Wednesday, but don't tell retailers that: Black Friday has been all month long this year. Sonos's deals are live today, and there are some pretty solid options. Across many retailers, many of the company's most popular premium speakers are $100 to $200 off today through November 30.
Speakers like the portable Move and the Beam soundbar are $100 off. Pricier options like the 5.1 Surround Set are discounted by $200. Here's a list of everything available:
- Sonos Move – $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Beam – $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Sub – $599 ($100 off)
- Indoor Outdoor Set – $498 ($100 off)
- Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
- 5.0 Surround Set – $657 ($100 off)
- 3.1 Entertainment Set – $898 ($200 off)
- 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
- 5.1 Surround Set – $1,256 ($200 off)
- 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)
If you're looking to break into the Sonos ecosystem (or you're already in it and want to expand), now seems like a great time. These prices are only good through the end of the month, so if you're into it, don't wait too long.
