It's only Wednesday, but don't tell retailers that: Black Friday has been all month long this year. Sonos's deals are live today, and there are some pretty solid options. Across many retailers, many of the company's most popular premium speakers are $100 to $200 off today through November 30.

Speakers like the portable Move and the Beam soundbar are $100 off. Pricier options like the 5.1 Surround Set are discounted by $200. Here's a list of everything available:

If you're looking to break into the Sonos ecosystem (or you're already in it and want to expand), now seems like a great time. These prices are only good through the end of the month, so if you're into it, don't wait too long.