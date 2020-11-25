Between working online, binging content on your favorite streaming services, and scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals, you should be confident that every click and keystroke is safe from cyber criminals. To help you browse in peace, our friends at Surfshark are slashing 83% off a two-year VPN subscription plus 3 months of free service, just in time for Black Friday.
For the last two years, Surfshark has grown by leaps and bounds, expanding its clout to become the third most searched VPN service on the market. Unlike its competitors, Surfshark supports an unlimited number of active devices at one time, plus it includes a built-in ad blocker and two-factor authentication, all wrapped into one compellingly priced package. Even better, Surfshark runs on a RAM-only server network, ensuring that your personal data is never tracked, saved, or monetized in any way.
Since the last time we covered Surfshark, they've implemented WireGuard. Designed to handle heavy demands at optimal speeds, WireGuard makes Surfshark adept at streaming UHD content and downloading large files. This protocol also enables Surfshark to work better in areas where the internet infrastructure and speeds are limited.
Save 83% on a two-year subscription to Surfshark VPN
Just in time for Black Friday, Surfshark is offering a huge 83% discount on a two-year VPN subscription, plus three free months of service to get you started. That essentially amounts to $2.49 a month for 24 months with an additional three months at no extra charge. To learn more about this offer, including how to get subscribe, check out the official Surfshark Black Friday offer page here.
