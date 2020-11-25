Even though the high-end Galaxy S21 is right on the horizon, Samsung is seemingly inclined to kick off 2021 with two new entry-level offerings in its Galaxy A series — the Galaxy A12 and A02s. The two phones try to appease a specific market segment that values big-screened endurance champs at the lower end of the price spectrum. However, you can't get your hands on them yet as their release dates are a bit far out.

Samsung Galaxy A12

What’s common between the two is their display size and battery capacity. Both the Galaxy A12 and A02s pack a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen with a centered notch for the front-facing camera. They also pack substantially large 5,000mAh batteries that support "fast" charging using a 15W adapter. Other than that, the devices rock two different processors of unspecified make, though, given their price points, entry-level chipsets are a certainty.

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Of the two, the Galaxy A12 is a more potent device and even gets some additional features. You can select bigger memory and storage options while also getting a higher-res, 48MP main camera versus 13MP on the A02s. Plus, Samsung has also included a fingerprint reader on the A12, which the A02s lacks.

Specs Attribute Galaxy A12 Galaxy A02s Processor Octa-core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz Octa-core 1.8GHz RAM/storage 3/4/6GB, 32/64/128GB (expandable) 3GB, 32GB (expandable) Display 6.5" HD+ TFT Infinity V 6.5" HD+ TFT Infinity V Battery 5000mAh, 15W 5000mAh, 15W Cameras Front: 8MP, Rear: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Front: 5MP, Rear: 13MP+2MP+2MP Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Ports USB and 3.5mm audio ports USB and 3.5mm audio ports Colors Black, blue, white, red Black, white Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader NA

Samsung plans to bring these devices to Europe before any other international markets. The Galaxy A12 will start shipping first from January 4 at €179 (~$215) for the 64GB variant, while the Galaxy A02s will come out on February 15 for €150 (~$180).