Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear many devs are prepping for Black Friday, and so I have a huge list of awesome games that are on sale today. First up is Monument Valley 2, one of the best puzzle games on the Play Store. Next up is XCOM: Enemy Within, a quality strategy game that rarely needs an introduction. And last up is Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the very title that started the whole Metroidvania trend. Of course, there are many more noteworthy titles in today's list. I simply don't have the room to introduce them all. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 89 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- English Thesaurus $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MobilCAD 2d Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flippy Geometry 3D Polysphere Puzzles with Poly $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- ½ Halfway $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boymate10 Find5X - Brain Card Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] EffectParty : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cake Duel $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Westport Independent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper $4.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- tinyCam PRO - Swiss knife to monitor IP cam $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $4.99 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farming Simulator 20 $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Human: Fall Flat $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Little Misfortune $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LostStore $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Machinarium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- NBA 2K20 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake Paradise $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusty Lake: Roots $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Almost Gone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Room: Old Sins $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The White Door $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ultimate Custom Night $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Very Little Nightmares $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ELOH $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- HD Contact Widgets+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RGB - Rainbow LED Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
