Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. It would appear many devs are prepping for Black Friday, and so I have a huge list of awesome games that are on sale today. First up is Monument Valley 2, one of the best puzzle games on the Play Store. Next up is XCOM: Enemy Within, a quality strategy game that rarely needs an introduction. And last up is Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the very title that started the whole Metroidvania trend. Of course, there are many more noteworthy titles in today's list. I simply don't have the room to introduce them all. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 89 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. English Thesaurus $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. MobilCAD 2d Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Flippy Geometry 3D Polysphere Puzzles with Poly $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. ½ Halfway $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Boymate10 Find5X - Brain Card Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. [VIP] EffectParty : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. 82 Animals Dot-to-Dot for Kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Cake Duel $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. First Coloring book for kindergarten kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Kids Puzzle - learn 82 animals $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. The Westport Independent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Hex AMOLED Neon Live Wallpaper $4.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Cuticon Hexa - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. tinyCam PRO - Swiss knife to monitor IP cam $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Voice Recorder Pro $4.99 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. ADR Tool 2019 Dangerous Goods $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. 3D Geeks 🤓: Premium License for 3D Printing $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Rocket Mouse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Bathory - The Bloody Countess $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Farming Simulator 20 $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Fran Bow Chapter 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Fran Bow Chapter 2 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Fran Bow Chapter 3 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Fran Bow Chapter 4 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Fran Bow Chapter 5 $1.96 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Human: Fall Flat $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Little Misfortune $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. LostStore $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Machinarium $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. NBA 2K20 $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Potion Explosion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Revenge of the Spirit: Full $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Rusty Lake Paradise $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Rusty Lake: Roots $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Slayaway Camp: 1980's Horror Puzzle Fun! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Spencer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. The Almost Gone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. The Room: Old Sins $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  52. The White Door $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  53. This Is the Police 2 $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  54. Ultimate Custom Night $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  55. Very Little Nightmares $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  56. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. ELOH $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  59. The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  60. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  61. XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  62. Spirit XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. HD Contact Widgets+ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. RGB - Rainbow LED Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Unicorn Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days