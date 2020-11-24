In addition to the awesome deals on the S6 MaxV and S6 Pure we shared yesterday, Roborock is slashing 20% off of its best selling premium robotic vacuum. Today, you can grab an S5 Max for $449 ($100 off). Read on for all the details.

The S5 Max is known for offering some of Roborock's best robotic vacuum technology at a manageable price point, making it one of the most compelling options in Roborock's fleet. This model features a LiDAR navigation system with adaptive algorithms to help the vacuum better understand the layout of your home and clean your floors. It also comes with a powerful lithium-ion battery with a 3-hour runtime for large jobs, and it has enough deep-cleaning suction to lift a AA battery off the ground.

From now through November 22, you can pick up a brand new Roborock S5 Max with on-page coupon for $449 ($100 off), while Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this same offer until November 30.

Note: This post is an ad. The content inside does not represent the views or opinions of the Android Police team. Posts like these help fund all the great stuff you see on AP, and you can help support us further by checking out the products or services featured on this page.

Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.