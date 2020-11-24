We don't expect an awful lot from a phone costing less than £100, but Motorola assures us that its latest budget handset will last around 36 hours on a single charge and take photos that aren't terrible with its 48MP main camera. It also boasts what Motorola is calling a water-repellent design — it can apparently withstand "moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain — which is more than can be said for most cheap phones.

The Moto e7 is pretty unremarkable in many other ways. Its MediaTek Helio G25 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of (expandable) storage will make for modest performance, at best, while its large (6.5-inch) display won't look great with a 720p resolution. Other bells and whistles will be sorely missed, such as NFC, fast charging, and dual speakers.

Specs SoC MediaTek Helio G25 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB (expandable) Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720p) IPS TFT LCD Rear cameras 48MP main camera (f/1.7), 2MP macro (f/2.4) Front camera 5MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,000 mAh (10W charging) Software Android 10 Other Headphone jack, FM radio, DualSIM, single speaker, rear fingerprint reader Dimensions 164.93 x 75.73 x 8.89mm Weight 180g Colors Mineral grey, Aqua blue, Satin coral Price £99

It's obviously found lacking in many areas, but at least there's a headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader (within the Moto logo), and a relatively high-resolution main camera. There's also a dedicated Google Assistant button, for whatever that's worth. For £99, this might represent a decent deal for anyone seeking a bare minimum smartphone for the cheapest possible price.

The Moto e7 comes in three colors, a rather bland grey alongside more exciting aqua and coral numbers. In the UK, you'll be able to get it from Amazon, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, John Lewis, 02, and Tesco. The Satin Coral colorway will only be available from motorola.co.uk. Availability will also be expanded to other European countries, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.