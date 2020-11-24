Google Stadia is now a year old, and this has probably been the best month ever for the service. Family sharing finally arrived, iOS support is (once again) in development, some YouTube Premium subscribers received Stadia Premiere Edition for free, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla was a day-one release. The good news just keeps on coming, as Stadia receives another high-profile game (albeit a year late) and some decent Black Friday sales.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment is now available on Stadia, with an introductory price of $23.99/€27.99. Fallen Order is a third-person adventure game set in the Star Wars universe, originally released in November 2019. It received positive reviews at launch — the PC version is currently at 81/100 on Metacritic.

Google also revealed which games will be free with Stadia Pro next month: Into the Breach, Hitman 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor. Finally, Stadia's Black Friday sales are going live, with extra discounts available for Pro members. The full list is below.