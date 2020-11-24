Google Stadia is now a year old, and this has probably been the best month ever for the service. Family sharing finally arrived, iOS support is (once again) in development, some YouTube Premium subscribers received Stadia Premiere Edition for free, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla was a day-one release. The good news just keeps on coming, as Stadia receives another high-profile game (albeit a year late) and some decent Black Friday sales.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from Respawn Entertainment is now available on Stadia, with an introductory price of $23.99/€27.99. Fallen Order is a third-person adventure game set in the Star Wars universe, originally released in November 2019. It received positive reviews at launch — the PC version is currently at 81/100 on Metacritic.
Google also revealed which games will be free with Stadia Pro next month: Into the Breach, Hitman 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor. Finally, Stadia's Black Friday sales are going live, with extra discounts available for Pro members. The full list is below.
Deals for all Stadia users:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition for $47.99 USD or €49.99
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey for $23.99 USD or €24.49
- Borderlands®3 for $19.79 USD or €19.79
- Borderlands®3: Super Deluxe Edition for $47.99 USD or €47.99
- Borderlands®3 Season Pass for $39.99 USD or €39.99
- Borderlands®3: Bounty of Blood for $10.04 USD or €10.04
- Borderlands®3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles for $10.04 USD or €10.04
- Borderlands®3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot for $10.04 USD or €10.04
- Borderlands®3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck for $10.04 USD or €10.04
- Destiny 2: Forsaken for $12.49 USD or €12.49
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $12.49 USD or €12.49
- DOOM for $5.99 USD or €5.99
- DOOM 64 for $1.49 USD or €1.49
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition for $19.79 USD or €19.79
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for $29.69 USD or €29.69
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for $7.99 USD or €7.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pack 3 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Extra Pack 4 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Legend Patrol Pack for $4.99 USD or €4.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 3 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Super Pack 4 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 1 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - Ultra Pack 2 for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- Far Cry 5 for $23.99 USD or €19.49
- Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €34.99
- Far Cry 5 Ultimate Pack for $11.99 USD or €7.99
- Far Cry® New Dawn for $17.99 USD or €22.49
- Far Cry® New Dawn for Digital Deluxe Pack for $6.49 USD or €6.49
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition for $22.49 USD or €27.49
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition for $40.49 USD or €49.59
- GRID for $10.49 USD or €10.49
- GRID Ultimate Edition for $13.49 USD or €13.49
- HITMAN - Game of The Year Edition for $17.99 USD or €17.99
- HITMAN - Game of the Year Edition Upgrade for $5.99 USD or €5.99
- Just Dance 2020® for $22.49 USD or €24.99
- Just Dance 2021® for €53.99 (discount available only in Europe)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris for $2.99 USD or €2.99
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition for $4.79 USD or €4.79
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass for $4.99 USD or €4.99
- Marvel's Avengers for $29.99 USD or €34.99
- Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition for $39.99 USD or €44.99
- Metro 2033 Redux for $7.99 USD or €7.99
- Metro Exodus for $19.99 USD or €19.99
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition for $32.49 USD or €32.49
- Metro Exodus - Sam’s Story for $10.79 USD or €10.79
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels for $4.79 USD or €4.79
- Metro Last Light Redux for $7.99 USD or €7.99
- Monopoly for $15.99 USD or €25.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $14.99 USD or €14.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion for $19.99 USD or €19.99
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for $84.99 USD or €84.99
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe for $34.99 USD or €34.99
- PUBG - Black Friday G-Coin Bundle I for $8.99 USD or €8.99
- PUBG - Black Friday G-Coin Bundle II for $17.99 USD or €17.99
- PUBG - Black Friday G-Coin Bundle III for $89.99 USD or €89.99
- RAGE 2 for $17.99 USD or €17.99
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition for $23.99 USD or €23.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $40.19 USD or €40.19
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for $53.59 USD or €50.24
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD or €53.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for $5.99 USD or €5.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition for $14.99 USD or €14.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order for $23.99 USD or €27.99
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Bundle for $27.99 USD or €31.99
- The Crew 2 for $19.99 USD or €19.49
- The Crew 2 - Deluxe Edition for $23.99 USD or €19.79
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition for $35.99 USD or €35.99
- The Division 2 - Standard Edition for $13.49 USD or €11.99
- The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Edition for $26.99 USD or €29.99
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $35.99 USD or €39.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor for $19.79 USD or €23.09
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Edition for $26.39 USD or €29.69
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector’s Upgrade for $16.49 USD or €18.14
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade for $13.19 USD or €13.19
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Standard Edition for $7.99 USD or €7.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition for $39.99 USD or €39.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition for $47.99 USD or €47.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition for $22.49 USD or €24.49
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $2.99 USD or €2.99
- Trials Rising for $8.99 USD or €12.99
- Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition for $13.49 USD or €19.49
- UNO® for $5.49 USD or €6.49
- UNO® Ultimate Edition for $8.24 USD or €9.74
- Watch Dogs: Legion for $49.19 USD or €54.59
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition for $81.99 USD or €84.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Ultimate Edition for $98.39 USD or €101.99
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $8.99 USD or €8.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds for $23.99 USD or €23.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition for $27.49 USD or €27.49
Stadia Pro deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition for $29.99 USD or €29.99
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey for $14.99 USD or €14.69
- Far Cry 5 for $14.99 USD or €14.49
- Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition for $25.19 USD or €19.59
- Far Cry 5 Ultimate Pack for $7.49 USD or €9.99
- Far Cry® New Dawn for $11.99 USD or €14.84
- Far Cry® New Dawn - Digital Deluxe Pack for $4.99 USD or €4.99
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition for $14.99 USD or €19.24
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition for $14.99 USD or €14.49
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Edition for $26.99 USD or €39.19
- GRID for $8.74 USD or €8.74
- GRID Ultimate Edition for $11.24 USD or €11.24
- HITMAN - Game of The Year Edition for $11.99 USD or €11.99
- HITMAN - Game of the Year Edition Upgrade for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- Just Dance 2020® for $14.99 USD or €14.99
- Just Dance 2021® for €49.79 (discount available only in Europe)
- Metro 2033 Redux for $4.99 USD or €4.99
- Metro Exodus for $15.99 USD or €15.99
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition for $22.09 USD or €22.09
- Metro Exodus - Sam’s Story for $8.99 USD or €8.99
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels for $3.99 USD or €3.99
- Metro Last Light Redux for $4.99 USD or €4.99
- Monopoly for $9.99 USD or €17.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Season Pass for $19.99 USD or €14.99
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Year 1 Pass for $19.99 USD or €19.99
- Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Stadia Pack for $19.99 USD or €19.99
- THE CREW 2 - SEASON PASS for $15.99 USD or €7.99
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion for $8.99 USD or €9.89
- Trials Rising - Expansion Pass for $5.99 USD or €5.99
- PUBG - Black Friday G-Coin Bundle III for $79.99 USD or €79.99
- The Crew 2 for $12.49 USD or €9.49
- The Crew 2 - Deluxe Edition for $14.99 USD or €8.99
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition for $22.49 USD or €17.99
- The Division 2 - Standard Edition for $8.99 USD or €4.49
- The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Edition for $17.99 USD or €17.99
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition for $23.99 USD or €23.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition for $24.99 USD or €28.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition for $29.99 USD or €35.99
- Trials Rising for $5.99 USD or €9.99
- Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition for $8.99 USD or €14.99
- UNO® for $3.99 USD or €4.99
- UNO® Ultimate Edition for $5.99 USD or €7.49
- Watch Dogs: Legion for $40.19 USD or €44.79
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition for $66.99 USD or €74.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion - Ultimate Edition for $80.39 USD or €91.19
- Source:
- Stadia Community
Comments