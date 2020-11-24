Spotlight cameras are one of the best ways to keep an eye out after dark, and Arlo makes some of the best options on the market. The Arlo Pro 3 offers impressive 2K video quality with HDR and an integrated spotlight. And if one is good, three is even better, right? Amazon currently has a 3-pack on sale now for just $399.99 — a savings of about $130 off the usual price.

The Arlo Pro 3 camera came out last year, and we called it "an undeniable improvement" over the previous-generation Pro 2 camera. The Pro 3 offers 2K resolution, wide-angle recording, and an integrated spotlight that helps improve low-light video performance. Essential features like two-way audio and integration with digital voice assistants are also present.

These cameras have premium features like motion detection and customizable detection zones. An additional Arlo Smart subscription can unlock additional benefits like vehicle and package detection, and this kit comes with a three-month free trial to test out the service.

Check out our full review for the complete details on the Arlo Pro 3, and if you're ready to upgrade your home security system, navigate over to Amazon before this deal ends.