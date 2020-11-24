India began banning mobile applications and services based in China earlier this year, following a series of border tensions. The bans have taken place under the guise of national security, though the government rarely states how the violating apps are placing India or its citizens in danger. There have been several additional bans, and now the latest order includes AliExpress and other services.
The latest round of banned applications from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology includes 43 apps. The largest app on the list is AliExpress, a shopping service comparable to Amazon and eBay. The rest of the applications are a mix of dating services, business applications, and games.
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWork China
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
I don't know about you, but I feel much safer knowing the developers of Happy Fish are being kept at bay. It's not immediately clear if the web versions of AliExpress and other services will also be blocked in India, or if only the native apps are affected.
