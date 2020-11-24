India began banning mobile applications and services based in China earlier this year, following a series of border tensions. The bans have taken place under the guise of national security, though the government rarely states how the violating apps are placing India or its citizens in danger. There have been several additional bans, and now the latest order includes AliExpress and other services.

The latest round of banned applications from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology includes 43 apps. The largest app on the list is AliExpress, a shopping service comparable to Amazon and eBay. The rest of the applications are a mix of dating services, business applications, and games.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWork China
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

I don't know about you, but I feel much safer knowing the developers of Happy Fish are being kept at bay. It's not immediately clear if the web versions of AliExpress and other services will also be blocked in India, or if only the native apps are affected.