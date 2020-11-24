India began banning mobile applications and services based in China earlier this year, following a series of border tensions. The bans have taken place under the guise of national security, though the government rarely states how the violating apps are placing India or its citizens in danger. There have been several additional bans, and now the latest order includes AliExpress and other services.

The latest round of banned applications from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology includes 43 apps. The largest app on the list is AliExpress, a shopping service comparable to Amazon and eBay. The rest of the applications are a mix of dating services, business applications, and games.

I don't know about you, but I feel much safer knowing the developers of Happy Fish are being kept at bay. It's not immediately clear if the web versions of AliExpress and other services will also be blocked in India, or if only the native apps are affected.