Google Pay got a big revamp last week. The brand-new app introduces a number of features like automatic receipt scanning, as well as a fresh new interface. But with the turn towards a new direction, Google is ending support for a key feature of Google Pay on the web. Starting next year, users won't be able to send or receive money unless they use the new app.

Visitors to pay.google.com now see a banner warning that sending and receiving money from other people will be discontinued on the web starting "early in 2021." The only solution Google recommends is to download the new app.

The Google Pay website displays a banner warning of the feature depreciation.

While it's great that Google's refreshed app brings a bunch of helpful new features, it's a shame that it comes at the cost of sacrificing basic functionality like sending and receiving money on the web. There are a number of reasons people might prefer to use desktop: Some might find it more convenient while others just don't want to download yet another app onto their phone, but Google is still removing the option entirely.

It looks like users will still be able to manage payment sources, subscriptions, and settings from the web, at least. But starting in 2021, you'll have to download the new Google Pay app from APK Mirror or the Play Store in order to pay your friend back for that slice of pizza.