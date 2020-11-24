It looks like 5G is the standard of choice in a galaxy far, far away, as Google and Lucasfilm have teamed up to create a Mandalorian AR experience that is only available on 5G Pixel phones and "other select 5G Android" handsets. Interestingly enough, you don't actually need to be on a 5G connection to get in on the fun, and when we sideloaded the app to older, 4G-only phones, we noticed that the experience is running just fine.

The Mandalorian AR Experience makes you a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando and the Child. You can interact with characters and learn more about the first season of The Mandalorian from the comfort of your home. It's possible to take images of snowy scenes in your living room and share them with others. New content will roll out to the app every "Mando Monday," and Google says that Pixel owners "should keep an eye out for additional exclusive content outside of the app as well."

The experience is built on ARCore, so we assume that it should run on any supported phone when you install the APK — you can download it from APK Mirror. We can confirm it's working on a Pixel 3 just fine despite its older processor and a lack of 5G connectivity.