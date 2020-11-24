Robotic vacuums have been around for a while now, but models these days are better than ever. The Ecovacs Deebot 661 can switch between vacuuming and mopping, and right now, Amazon is offering it for the low price of just $179.99 — a full $70 in savings.

The Deebot 661 convertible unit comes with all the essential smart vacuum features like anti-drop and anti-collision sensors, automatic software updates, and a long battery life with up to 110 minutes of runtime. It automatically returns to the base station when it needs to charge up, too, so you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of the job. It even has a max power mode that boosts suction strength by up to 2x for when things get really messy.

The unit works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for easy voice control, and it can also be scheduled and monitored right from your phone with the free Ecovacs app. It comes with everything you need: a charging dock, an air filter, a remote control with included batteries, and a standard one-year warranty.

Head over to Amazon now to take advantage of these savings and get the Ecovacs Deebot 661 for $179.99 — $70 off the normal price.