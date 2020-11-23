The COVID-19 pandemic is leading many of us to watch more content, and sometimes in different places than at home. Because of this, it's not always easy to have several TV sets, let alone smart ones. Thankfully, portable projectors can solve this issue, as they can be easily carried anywhere. In addition to being compact, Anker's Nebula Capsule Max runs on Android, making it seamless to access content on the go. It traditionally sells for $470, but it's now down to just $376.

The Capsule Max can produce a 200-lumen 720p image up to 100 inches in size. It also comes with automatic focus and keystone correction, as well as HDMI and USB ports. It features a rechargeable battery that can last about four hours (three with Wi-Fi on).

In terms of software, it runs Android 8.1, which offers a familiar experience, but can be somewhat finicky when it comes to watching Netflix. Sadly, you'll have to go for the more expensive Capsule II if you want the full Android TV experience, but that will cost you an extra $200.