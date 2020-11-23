A quality Bluetooth speaker can be difficult to find. You want your speaker to be loud, clear, and hearty, so you can take it anywhere. You also don't want to spend an arm and a leg to get that quality. Luckily, Black Friday is coming up, and that means deals: You can get the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for just $50 (half off) at multiple retailers today.

We reviewed the Wonderboom 2 back in summer of 2019, and we were pretty pleased with it overall. The speaker offers clear, crisp sound from its 360-degree output, and its design is sleek and compact. You can also pair multiple Wonderboom 2s together to produce stereo output, if you're into that sort of thing. We were also impressed with the speaker's ability to not only repel water, but actually float — though it doesn't sound too great while doing it.

We weren't too impressed by the speaker's "Outdoor Boost" feature, but we could overlook it considering how loud the device is in the first place. The only potential deal breaker was the price, with an MSRP of $100. Luckily, the Wonderboom 2 is just $50 (half off) right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. If you're looking to spend a little bit more, you can also get the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 for $100 (half off) at the same retailers.