Bluetooth speakers are usually pretty portable products, but Sony's MHC-V13 puts more of a focus on producing sound than being svelte. With big sound, multi-color illumination, and a microphone input, this is the perfect karaoke machine. Normally priced at $249.99, Amazon has it marked down right now for just $198 — a $52 savings.

Two high-efficiency tweeters combined with Sony's unique bass boosting technology spread sound around rooms of any size, making the MHC-V13 great for (socially distanced) gatherings or solitary (but still loud) Thanksgiving parties. It even has fancy features like multi-color illumination, a built-in mic input, and support for party playlists and karaoke ranking via Sony's Fiestable app.

At a weight of around 20lbs, the Sony MHC-V13 is one chonker of a speaker. It might not be quite as portable as the usual Bluetooth speaker (though it does come with a convenient carrying handle), but it's definitely one of the better options around if you're looking for a speaker that produces powerful audio.

If you're ready to get the bass a-boomin', head over to Amazon now and claim these savings on Sony's MHC-V13 while they last.