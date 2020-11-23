True wireless headphones are convenient, light, and portable, but they often cost a pretty penny. You're not looking to pay an arm and a leg for some headphones, and that's okay: Black Friday is coming up, and that means lots of great deals. In fact, you can get a pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just $70 ($30 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Jabra promises passive noise cancellation from its form-fitting buds, as well as good call quality, thanks to four microphones that detect and reduce wind noise. You'll also be able to easily call up your voice assistant with the buds' onboard controls. The headphones are also IPS5 rated, so you won't have to worry about dust and sweat while you're wearing them out and about. Unfortunately, the earbuds are only rated for five hours of playtime, but that can be extended to 15 hours with the included charging case.

At $70, the Jabra Elite 65t are a pretty solid deal, and would make a great gift for a loved one this holiday, or for yourself. The earbuds are available in either Titanium Black or Gold Beige at Amazon, or in Titanium Black, Gold Beige, or Copper Black from Best Buy. Grab a pair of Jabra Elite 65t for just $70 ($30 off) at either Amazon or Best Buy today.