Smart door locks add a whole new level of convenience to your home, enabling you to give access to workers or temporary visitors and also preventing you from having to carry your keys around. Unfortunately, they're usually quite expensive, and since we're talking about home security, you don't necessarily want to go with the cheapest option. Thankfully, the Eufy smart deadbolt, which is well-rated and backed by phone accessory maker Anker's expertise, just dropped to $160, $40 less than its usual price.

The device is Bluetooth-enabled and also comes with a keypad, making sure you can get home even if you don't have your phone with you. This also makes it much simpler to give others access to your home, as you can share the key code with them instead of asking them to download an app.

The deadbolt is listed to support up to 1,122 kg and is weather-resistant (IPX3), with operating temperatures ranging from -30ºC to 70°C. The Security Smart Lock works on Bluetooth, which means you won't be able to operate it remotely, but that's also an added benefit if you're worried about getting hacked. The keypad uses AES-128 encryption and runs on two AA batteries, which last up to 12 months.