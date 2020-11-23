Chromebooks are cheap and effective computers that do well as document editors, web surfers, and media streamers. With Black Friday looming on the horizon, they're even cheaper: HP has a couple of capable 14" Full HD Chromebooks which you can get for as low as $149 from Best Buy.

The more affordable of the two runs lean and tight with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash memory (with more via microSD). It's got a full USB and two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and sound by B&O. It usually sells for $289, but it can be yours for $149 ($140 off).

Looking for a big step up? The Chromebook x360 brings nearly 360° usability, a touch display, an Intel 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC memory, Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint reader. Those are big adds and they can be yours for $379 — down $70 from a recent low and a gob-smacking $250 off MSRP.