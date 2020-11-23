As promised last week, Roborock's first round of Black Friday deals are here! Right now, you can pick up the flagship S6 MaxV for $599.99 ($150 off) or an S6 Pure for $359.99 ($240 off) at Amazon. Keep in mind that each of these deals are only for a limited time, and they have their own rules and timeframes. Jump below the break for complete details.
If you've been following along with our coverage of Robroock's products throughout the year, you already know that the S6 MaxV is the crème de la crème of the company's robotic vacuum technology. It features dual cameras that help the S6 MaxV see and navigate around obstacles, an extra-large 5200mAh battery for big jobs, and a plenty of suction power to keep your floors spotless.
The S6 Pure is no slouch either. It features LiDAR technology for precision navigation, multi-level mapping that understands the layout of your home complete with no-go zones, and up to 2000Pa of suction with automatic carpet boost for a thorough clean.
The Roborock S6 MaxV is available for $599.99 ($150 off) from Monday, November 23 through Sunday, November 29. Then it will be on sale with an on-page coupon for the same price from Monday, November 30 through Sunday, December 6. The Roborock S6 Pure is on sale with coupon for $359.99 ($240 off) from Sunday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 25 and again from Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, November 29. Finally, the S6 Pure will be featured as the Deal of the Day on November 30. To grab the right vacuum for your home, click on the purchase links below.
Buy:
- S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off / 20% off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 23-29
- Coupon deal: Nov. 30 - Dec. 6
- S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off / 40% off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 22-25
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
