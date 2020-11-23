The OnePlus 8T hasn't been out for very long, but it has already been updated several times to fix launch bugs and improve device security. The last system upgrade was released exactly one week ago, which aimed to improve NFC and calls, and now another OTA is on the way.
OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 8T, with a build number of 11.0.5.6.KB05DA in all regions. The changelog is entirely bug fixes, including improvements to fingerprint reading, system optimization, and photos. Nothing too excited, but bug fixes are always welcome.
System
- Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience
- Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster
- Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
- Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled
- Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
- Optimized system performance and improve stability
Camera
- Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality
Network
- Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience
- Improve the stability of video calls
As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so you might not see it on your device for another few days. Apps like Oxygen Updater might be able to find the update manually, depending on which model you have.
