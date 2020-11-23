The OnePlus 7T is now two generations out of date, thanks to OnePlus' bi-yearly phone release schedule, but it's still a capable flagship smartphone heading into 2021. Now the phone is receiving another round of security fixes, according to a new forum post by OnePlus.
A new system update is rolling out to the OnePlus 7T, with a version number of 10.3.7 in India, and v10.0.15 everywhere else. The build number is 10.0.15.HD65BA in Europe, 10.3.7.HD65AA in India, and 10.0.15.HD65AA in other regions. According to the announcement, the only major change is the inclusion of Google's November security patches.
System
- Optimized the user experience of the status bar in the call scene to reduce mis-touches
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.11
- Fixed small probability flashback issue with Phone app
As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so you might not see it on your device for another few days. Oxygen Updater might be able to find the update manually, but your mileage may vary.
