TCL makes some decent, inexpensive phones, and for Black Friday, they're getting even cheaper. Starting today, you can pick up two of TCL's 2020 models, the 10L and the 10 Pro, starting at just $175 from several retailers. For the 10L in particular, that's a great deal — Ryne was impressed with it even at full price.

The 10L has some impressive specs for under $200: a Snapdragon 665 and six gigs of RAM, plus a 4,000 mAh battery and expandable storage. And while I wasn't wowed at its full price of $449, the 10 Pro is no slouch for $315, either, with strong battery life and performance.

You can get these discounts at a number of retailers:

TCL 10 Pro – $314.99 ($135 off)

TCL 10L – $174.99 ($75 off)

TCL says these prices will be available until November 29, so you've got just shy of a week to pick one up if you're interested.