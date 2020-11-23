Welcome to Monday, everyone. Things have been busy over the weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone. Today's most significant sale is for Cubasis 3, an expensive digital audio workstation that's currently half off. Next up is CloudPlayer, a competent music player that can utilize the tracks you store on your online file locker of choice. And last up is Quell Reflect+, an older puzzle game that offers pleasant music. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Password Manager Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads - Puppy Perfect $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Siren Head $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Odie's Dimension II: Isometric puzzle android game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Asabura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- GoldOx - The Golden Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Rain and Snow Doppler Radar - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bimostitch Panorama Stitcher Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Maps Ruler Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Location Notes :Place+ $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flash Alerts PREMIUM $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Dimension Unique Ringtones $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Contour lines plugin — OsmAnd $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps, Travel & Navigation $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $26.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tale from asdo $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unbroken Soul $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FishWitch Halloween (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forgotten Tales: Day of the Dead (Full) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gunslugs 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Santa's Holiday (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Storm Tale (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tales of the Orient: The Rising Sun (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of History II $4.99 -> $3.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- BabyMagica $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quell Reflect+ $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swapperoo $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.47; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Linebox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments