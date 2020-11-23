Welcome to Monday, everyone. Things have been busy over the weekend, and so I have a boatload of sales to share with everyone. Today's most significant sale is for Cubasis 3, an expensive digital audio workstation that's currently half off. Next up is CloudPlayer, a competent music player that can utilize the tracks you store on your online file locker of choice. And last up is Quell Reflect+, an older puzzle game that offers pleasant music. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 30 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Camera and Microphone Blocker $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Password Manager Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Dog Training with Clicker, No Ads - Puppy Perfect $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Ethical Hacking & Quiz: Beginner to Advance 2020 $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Siren Head $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Odie's Dimension II: Isometric puzzle android game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Asabura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. GoldOx - The Golden Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Shortcut Manager - Pin shortcuts @ home screen $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Rain and Snow Doppler Radar - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Bimostitch Panorama Stitcher Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Maps Ruler Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. My Location Notes :Place+ $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Flash Alerts PREMIUM $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. New Dimension Unique Ringtones $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Budget Blitz Pro - money tracking and planning $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Contour lines plugin — OsmAnd $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. OsmAnd+ — Offline Maps, Travel & Navigation $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Secret Recorder Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Cubasis 3 - Music Studio and Audio Editor $54.99 -> $26.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  3. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  4. Infamous Machine $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Tale from asdo $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Unbroken Soul $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. FishWitch Halloween (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Forgotten Tales: Day of the Dead (Full) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Gunslugs 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Santa's Holiday (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Storm Tale (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Tales of the Orient: The Rising Sun (Full) $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Age of History II $4.99 -> $3.29; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. BabyMagica $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Quell Reflect+ $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Swapperoo $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.47; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  33. Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  34. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Sasaya $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Comb S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. CRiOS Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. MIU! 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Linebox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days