OnePlus had a sale on the OnePlus 8 about a week and a half ago, but maybe you just want to buy them through Amazon for whatever reason. Well, you've got that phone as well as the OnePlus 8 Pro for $200 off right now.

Both phones are configured with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 (our review here) has 5G access with the Snapdragon 865, a 90Hz display, and a 4,300mAh battery plus three rear cameras. The 8 Pro (review) has bigger cameras, a 120Hz display, 30W wireless charging, and one more rear camera.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has been on sale for a few days, but it's still $200 off nonetheless and still $800 while supplies last. The OnePlus 8, meantime, has just come on sale and is similarly $200 off at $600 for the time being. Enjoy.