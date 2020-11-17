This story was originally published and last updated .
Earlier this month, Spigen teased that they had been working on its first full-body case for the Galaxy Z Fold2, complete with an innovative new hinge that allows the case to open and close along with the phone inside. For those of your who are excited to get one of these wrapped around your foldable, the wait is finally over! Here's how you can grab a new Spigen Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2 starting today!
Forged from months of research and iteration, Spigen is calling the Slim Armor Pro the world's first case to offer full hinge protection for the Galaxy Z Fold2. This semi-automatic hinge with Sliding Technology is powered by a new mechanism that glides seamlessly over itself to provide complete protection of the device’s hinge. As an added bonus, the backside of the hinge offers additional grip that makes the Galaxy Z Fold2 easier to hold.
Its innovative hinge isn't the Slim Armor Pro's only claim to fame. The main shell was based off of Spigen's Tough Armor series, from its impact foam to the Air Cushion Technology that ensure maximum protection while maintaining a svelte and premium look. As an added bonus, the Slim Armor Pro is fully compatible with wireless charging and PowerShare so that you don't have to sacrifice features for protection.
Where to get a Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2
You can pick up a brand new Spigen Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2 starting today. It comes in black, and it retails for $89.99. To learn more about the Slim Armor Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold2, including where you can place your order, check out the official product page here.
