With the crazy year 2020 has been, it's hard to believe that Black Friday is basically already here. While we're going to be featuring plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts to sink your wallet into, we wanted to take a moment to share some of the current and upcoming robotic vacuum deals from our friends at Roborock.
If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.
|Roborock S5 Max
$439 ($110 off)
|Coupon deal: Nov. 16-22
Prime deal: Nov. 23-30
|Roborock S6 MaxV
$599.99 ($150 off)
|Direct discount: Nov. 23-29
Coupon deal: Nov. 30 - Dec. 06
|Roborock S6 Pure
$359.99 ($240 off)
|Coupon deal: Nov. 22-25
Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
|Roborock S6
$419.99 ($230 off)
|Coupon deal: Nov. 10-25
Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
|Roborock S4 Max
$319.99 ($110 off)
|Coupon deal: Nov. 23-25
Prime deal: Nov. 26-30
|Roborock E4
$188.99 ($81 off)
|Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
|Roborock H6
$349.99 ($100 off)1
$299.99 ($150 off)2
|Direct discount: Nov. 22-261
Direct discount: Nov. 27-302
Direct discount: Dec. 1-201
|Roborock S5 Max
$439.99 ($110 off)
|Direct discount: Nov. 12-30
This is just the tip of the iceberg. We're going to have a lot more information on these deals in the near future, so keep a close eye on our newsfeed throughout the coming weeks.
