We're fast approaching Black Friday, every major retailer's favorite day of the year. There are sure to be savings of all sorts popping up on the big day, but we've got the list of deals you can get on Google products starting today right here — and there are some deals you can't afford to miss.

Google is or will be offering sales on pretty much all of its headlining products, including the new Pixel 5, Nest Audio speaker, the Nest Hub, and the Nest Learning Thermostat. Even Google Home Max, which is yet to be updated with Nest branding, sees significant savings of $150 off.

Some of Nest's most popular smart home products like the Nest Hello camera and Nest Learning Thermostat will be on sale as well. If you've been looking to upgrade to Nest Wifi, you'll be able to get a router and point combo for 80 bucks off.

Available now:

Starting November 25, 7 p.m. Pacific:

These are available at major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target — if one store happens to run out of stock, just check another. The first batch of sales is live now; you have until December 2 to take advantage of the ones you're interested in buying. We'll update this post when more discounts go live later this week.