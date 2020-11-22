Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre game releases from the last week. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha releases, you're covered. This week I have a new Bridge Constructor game from Headup, an intriguing idle game that also offers survival-based strategic gameplay, and a third-person exploration game where you'll fill the role of a fox and a human in an intertwined story that all comes together in the end. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of November 16, 2020.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is the latest branded Bridge Constructor game from Headup, and much like the previous entries in the series, you'll solve puzzles by building bridges. This time around, you'll do so to escape hordes of zombies, but really, if you've enjoyed the previous entries in the series, you're going to like this one too. Luckily this is a premium release, so what you see is what you get, and what you get is a competent mobile game that's pretty dang fun.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores Full Version - IAP

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores is a continuation of The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands, an idle survival game that was heavily text-based. It would appear things are much more visual this time around, and it would seem the series has shifted to survival-based strategic gameplay. It's also worth noting that this is a premium release that's free to try, so you can only play up to the 10th in-game day for free before you'll have to pay $5 to unlock the rest of the title. Luckily what's on offer is pretty fun, so if you'd like to build your own city while micromanaging your resources, I thoroughly recommend this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 apiece

The First Tree

The First Tree is described as a third-person exploration game, but really this is a story-heavy title that tells the tale of a fox that's looking for its missing family while simultaneously delving into a story about a son reconnecting with his estranged father. Both of these stories make for heartfelt adventures, and the beautiful music brings it all together for an experience you should remember for weeks to come. Best of all, these tales intertwine, resulting in an ending worth the asking price.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tomb Toad

Tomb Toad is a new Crescent Moon release, and as you can see, it offers monochromatic 8-bit graphics similar to that of an old Game Boy game. You can also expect a chiptune soundtrack fitting of such a title, but unlike many old games, there's some depth to this release thanks to the title's interesting motion controls. These controls are how you'll solve the game's many puzzles in order to get past enemies and reach your goals. Best of all, this is a challenging title, so it will take people a while to work through it, which is why this release is easily worth the asking price.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DeLight: The Journey Home

DeLight: The Journey Home is a quality indie game where you'll play as a blind girl, and how this is presented in the title works as the primary game mechanic. You see, as you move, you'll add light to your surroundings, revealing what's there, just as you would if you were using a white cane designed for the blind. It's an interesting mechanic that works well with the theme of the title, so if you're looking for a fun adventure game that offers a unique setup, DeLight: The Journey Home is a solid choice this week.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.99

Age of History II Asia

Age of History II Asia is the latest in a long line of Risk-like games from Łukasz Jakowski. Much like the previous titles, you can choose to dominate the world or use diplomacy to unify everyone. Players can expect a more in-depth diplomatic system between civilizations this time around, which should please fans of the Crusader Kings series. More or less, this is a sequel that offers more polish and content than the original titles, so if you've enjoyed previous strategy games from Jakowski, you'll have fun with this one too.

Monetization: $4.29 / no ads / no IAPs

HardCrisis

HardCrisis is labeled as a survival RPG, and it's somewhat similar to titles like Out There since you'll continuously be thrown curve-balls you have to solve in your pursuit to survive. While the pixel-based graphics are simple, the survival gameplay is enjoyable. So if you'd like to spend your time researching an unknown planet in order to fix the wreckage of your ship to escape your new planetary confine, this is the game for you.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Oceans Board Game Lite

Oceans Board Game Lite is an early access release, and it's also a lite version of (I'm assuming) a premium game that's yet to land on the Play Store. So if you'd like to take an early look at this digital ocean-themed board game adaptation, now's your chance. Much like the physical version, you'll spend your time evolving sea creatures in a continually-evolving ecosystem.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Cheepaska

Cheepaska is a simple PvP game where you take on opponents one-on-one in order to clear their side of the board. You'll do this by using a slingshot mechanic to fire your dots at the opposing dots on the board in an effort to be the last one with at least one dot remaining on the board. Essentially you have to clear your opponent's side of dots while keeping as many of yours as possible. As I said, it's a simple game, but it can be fun in short bursts, plus it's completely free, perhaps because it's still in early access.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Balance Masters: Dance Stars

Balance Masters: Dance Stars is a simple causal release that plays like a rhythm game. Your job is to serve people at a restaurant, but in order to not spill the food, you'll have to tap on the screen to the beat of the game's music. If you keep a good tempo, then you'll do alright, but should you fail, you'll drop the food, and it's game over. As I said, this is a simple release, but it's fun enough in short bursts if you're looking for a timewaster.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

Summoners War: Lost Centuria has entered into early access, and it serves as the follow up to Com2uS's gacha game Summoners War. As you would expect, Lost Centuria is also a gacha game, though the current beta test will only run until November 30th, so if you'd like to take an early look, now's your chance. While Summoners War: Lost Centuria definitely looks a lot better than the first title in the series, the game will eventually be monetized, which will most-likely ruin all of the fun to be had during this beta.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (yet)

Econia. Become an Idle Tycoon

Yes, Econia Become an Idle Tycoon is an idle game, but thankfully it offers some depth, unlike the majority of idlers out there. Essentially this game is a business simulator that combines city-building to create a unique experience that's actually pretty fun. While the game could be monetized better, there are worse titles out there for sure. So if you're looking for an idle game that actually offers enjoyable mechanics that feel rewarding, you may want to check out Econia.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $21.99

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Hellopet House

Hellopet House is an adorable release where you'll collect pets while building a base (at your in-game Grandmother's house). Sadly Grandma has gone missing, and so you'll have to complete cooking, gardening, and crafting tasks in order to refurbish your Grandmother's house, all while collecting adorable pets. As you would expect of any free-to-play collection game, Hellopet House is already monetized aggressively, and the repetitive gameplay sure doesn't help this title stand out either.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Heroes War: Counterattack

Heroes War: Counterattack is the latest generic team-based RPG to land on the Play store, and just like MARVEL Strike Force and its many clones, you'll collect heroes in order to take on numerous team-based fights where you simply tap on the cards on your screen to pull off your moves. It's a played-out genre that isn't helped by the likes of Com2uS's generic releases seeking to lazily capitalize on trends instead of creating interesting or fun games. Yep, this is another gacha cash grab, something this developer excels in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Arcade Hockey 21

Even hockey games offer a gaping mouth icon on the Play Store. Yep, this is where we are at, and it's disgusting. Honestly, this title's icon was my first clue this game was a lazy cash grab, though the excessive in-app purchases sealed the deal. So if you're looking for a generic F2P hockey game that offers ugly graphics, you're in luck since that's exactly what Arcade Hockey 21 brings to the table.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

