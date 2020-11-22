Black Friday is still almost a week away, but don't tell retailers that. All kinds of stuff has been on sale all month, and as we get closer to the big day, the deals are ramping up. Starting today, Amazon is offering discounts on practically all its hardware — and you can see some of the best deals here.

You can save on TVs, Fire TV dongles, Echo speakers and displays, tablets, cameras, that goofy clock that shows Alexa timers, and more. Here are some of the best bargains going right now:

TVs and video streaming

Toshiba 43" Smart 4K TV ($209.99, $120 off)

Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV ($199.99, $100 off)

Fire TV Stick 4K ($29.99, $20 off)

Fire TV Stick ($27.99, $12 off)

Fire TV Stick Lite with Echo Dot ($77.98, $12 off)

Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99, $12 off)

Fire TV Cube ($79.99, $40 off)

Fire TV Recast 500GB ($129.99, $100 off)

Fire TV Recast 1TB ($179.99, $100 off)

Smart speakers and displays

Echo 4th Gen ($69.99, $30 off)

Echo Dot 4th Gen ($28.99, $21 off)

Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb ($28.99, $30.99 off)

Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock ($38.99, $21 off)

Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition ($38.99, $21 off)

Echo Studio ($159.99, $40 off)

Echo Link ($139.99, $60 off)

Echo Dot 3rd Gen ($18.99, $11 off)

Echo Show 2nd Gen ($149.99, $80 off)

Echo Show 8 Smart Display ($64.99, $65 off)

Echo Show 5 Smart Display ($44.99, $25 off)

Echo Flex ($9.99, $15 off)

Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini ($69.99, $94.99 off)

Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini ($49.99, $74.99 off)

Echo Show 5 with stand ($59.98, $50 off)

Echo Show 8 with stand ($84.98, $70 off)

Echo Dot 3rd Gen baby Yoda stand ($20.95, $4 off)

Echo Auto ($19.99, $30 off)

Echo Buds ($79.99, $50 off)

Kindles and Fire tablets

Kindle ($59.99, $30 off)

Fire HD 10 ($79.99, $70 off)

Fire HD 8 ($54.99, $35 off)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition ($129.99, $70 off)

Fire 7 Kids Edition ($59.99, $40 off)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition ($79.99, $60 off)

Fire HD 8 Plus ($74.99, $35 off)

Smart home and security

Eero Mesh Wifi 3-pack ($174, $75 off)

Eero Pro 6 ($183, $46 off)

Eero Pro 6 three-pack ($479, $120 off)

Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, $6 off)

Blink Outdoor 1-camera kit

Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit ($109.99, $70 off)

Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit ($149.99, $100 off)

Blink Mini cameras (starting at $24.99, $10 off)

Ring 8-piece alarm kit ($149.99, $100 off)

Ring Indoor Cam ($44.99, $15 off)

Ring Peephole Camera ($69.99, $60 off)

Ring Floodlight Camera ($189.99, $50 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99, $60 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 3+ ($159.99, $70 off)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($169.99, $80 off)

That's not all, either; Amazon's got an absurd amount of deals available. If you were hoping for a sale on an Amazon-made device that's not listed here, hit the link below to see the online mega-retailer's full catalog of hardware deals.