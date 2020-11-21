Mobvoi's TicWatch 3 Pro is the latest and greatest Wear OS smartwatch, but it costs a whopping $300. If you're looking for a better deal, Fossil has once again dropped the price of some Gen 5 smartwatches to $179.00 on Amazon. That's $116 off the usual cost.

Fossil currently has three of its styles on sale. The Carlyle is primarily designed for men, and both the black and 'Smoke' grey colors are discounted to $179. The Julianna watch with a gold accent is also on sale for the same price. All three options function identically, with Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipsets, NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, microphones and speakers for Google Assistant, and limited water resistance. Check out our original review here for all the details.

You can buy any of the discounted models from the links below. It's not clear how long the sales will last, but the last time these watches were discounted to $179, the promotion only ran for three days.