The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are no longer the hot new phone on the block, but both phones continue to receive early access to new software through the Open Beta program. OxygenOS Open Beta 5 is now rolling out to both devices, containing November security patches and a few other changes.

The update is now being pushed to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones in the Open Beta program. The most important change is the upgraded security patch level, but there are also bug fixes for calling, alarms, NFC, Play Store, split-screen, and other functions. This is definitely an update you'll want to install as soon as you get it.

System Optimize the stability of the call

Optimized system power consumption

Optimized some UI display with Alarms

Optimized the user experience with a split-screen of apps

Fixed the issue that gaming frame rate decreased when pulling down the status bar

Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Fixed the lagging issue with MX player

Updated Android security patch to 2020.11 Network Fixed the low probability automatic disconnection issue with Wi-Fi

More information is available from the source link below. If you're not already on the Open Beta software track, and you'd like to switch your device over, you'll have to flash the latest available image from the OnePlus website.