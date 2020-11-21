Google Duo has added more than a few fun face effects over the past few months, including a scarecrow for Halloween, a cat, and even a cactus (we're still not sure about that last one). Now another face filter has arrived, this time featuring a splash of capitalism.

Google Duo's latest face filter was developed in partnership with cosmetics company L'Oréal. It adds red lipstick to your face, and the effect is fairly life-like. That might be because Google has past experience with virtually adding lipstick to people, as seen in the YouTube app.

The effect should already be live for everyone in Google Duo.