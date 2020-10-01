This story was originally published and last updated

If you're looking for your country's or state's official COVID Exposure Notification System app, you might not be able to find it thanks to the screwy way Google is handling the search function for COVID related apps on the Play Store. Despite the fact many apps are testing Google's ENS API, the tag is missing from a few listings, and even worse there are some apps you simply can't even search for on the Play Store. Since it would appear every country and US state is creating its own stand-alone app, some areas are lagging behind others, so it's tough to know if your location even has an app available. This is why I've taken the time to round up all of the COVID tracing apps currently available on the Play Store, and will continue to update this list as new apps are released.

In order to keep things organized, I've broken up this COVID tracing app list into three sections. The first section offers all of the US-based apps that are officially released and use the ENS API. The second group covers international ENS API apps, and the third covers releases that are still in testing, so have yet to earn their ENS badge on the Play Store, or simply use a different tech for tracing.

US ENS tracing apps

All US COVID tracing apps officially using the ENS API. Updated on November 11, 2020: Maryland

App NameStatePublisher
GuideSafeAlabamaAlabama Department of Public Health
California COVID NotifyCaliforniaCA Dept of Technology
CO Exposure NotificationsColoradoColorado Department of Public Health & Environment
COVID Alert CTConnecticutCT Department of Public Health
Covid Alert DEDelaware Delaware Department of Health and Social Services
Guam Covid AlertGuamOtech Developer
MD COVID AlertMarylandMaryland Department of Health
MI COVID AlertMichiganState of Michigan
Covid Trace NevadaNevadaNevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health
COVID Alert NJNew JerseyState of New Jersey Applications
COVID Alert NYNew YorkNew York State Department of Health
SlowCOVIDNCNorth CarolinaNC DHHS Technology Center
Care19 AlertNorth Dakota, WyomingProudCrowd, LLC
Oregon Exposure NotificationsOregonOregon Health Authority
COVID Alert PAPennsylvaniaExecutive Office Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
COVIDWISEVirginiaVDH
DC CANWashington, D.C.DC Exposure Notifications
WA Exposure NotificationsWashingtonWashington Department of Health

International ENS tracing apps

All international COVID tracing apps officially using the ENS API. Updated on October 15, 2020: Jersey

App NameCountryPublisher
Stopp CoronaAustriaÖsterreichisches Rotes Kreuz
Coronalert - BelgiumBelgiumSciensano - Belgium
Coronavírus - SUSBrazilGoverno do Brasil
COVID AlertCanadaHealth Canada | Santé Canada
Stop COVID-19CroatiaMinistarstvo zdravstva
eRouška - part of smart quarantineCzech RepublicMinisterstvo zdravotnictví České republiky
SmittestopDenmarkSundheds- og Ældreministeriet
ASIEcuadorMinisterio de Telecomunicaciones Ecuador
NHS COVID-19England, WalesNHS Test and Trace
HoiaEstoniaTEHIK
KoronavilkkuFinlandTerveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos
Corona-Warn-AppGermanyRobert Koch-Institut
Beat Covid GibraltarGibraltarGibraltar Health Authority
COVID Tracker IrelandIrelandHealth Service Executive (HSE)
ImmuniItalyMinistero della Salute
COCOA - COVID-19 Contact AppJapan厚生労働省健康局
Jersey COVID AlertJerseyGovernment of Jersey
SaqbolKazakhstanNITEC.KZ
Apturi Covid Latvia – SPKCLatviaSPKC
Korona Stop LTLithuaniaNacionalinis visuomenes sveikatos centras
COVID Alert MaltaMaltaGovernment of Malta
CoronaMelderNetherlandsRijksoverheid
StopCOVID NINorthern IrelandHealth & Social Care Northern Ireland
STOP COVID - ProteGO SafePolandMinisterstwo Cyfryzacji
STAYAWAY COVIDPortugalFCT FCCN
Tabaud (COVID-19 KSA)Saudi ArabiaNational Information Center
Protect ScotlandScotland NHS Education for Scotland
#OstaniZdravSloveniaNIJZ
COVID Alert South AfricaSouth Africa Department of Health - South Africa
Radar COVIDSpainMinisterio de Asuntos Económicos y Transf. Digital
SwissCovidSwitzerlandFederal Office of Public Health FOPH
Coronavirus UYUruguayAGESIC

Other tracing apps

A list of tracing apps that don't use the ENS API, acknowledge the ENS API's use, or have not yet earned the ENS badge on the Play Store. Updated on November 18, 2020: South Carolina

App NameCountry/StatePublisher
BeAware BahrainBahrainInformation & eGovernment Authority
ViruSafeBulgariagovernment.bg
CovTracerCyprusRISE Research Centre of Excellence
CovTracer-ENCyprusRISE Research Centre of Excellence
StopCovid FranceFranceGouvernement
careFIJIFijiGovernment of the Republic of Fiji
Stop Covid - let's fight this togetherGeorgiaMinistry of IDPs, Labour, Health, Social Affairs
GH COVID-19 TrackerGhanaMinistry of Communications
VírusRadarHungaryKormányzati Informatikai Fejlesztési Ügynökség
Rakning C-19IcelandEmbætti landlæknis
Aarogya SetuIndiaNIC eGov Mobile Apps
PeduliLindungiIndonesiaKementerian Kominfo
המגן 2 - האפליקציה הלאומית למלחמה בנגיף הקורונהIsraelמשרד הבריאות Gov
Ma3an - Together Against CoronaLebanonLebanese Ministry of Public Health
MySejahteraMalaysia GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA
COVID-19MXMexicoSecretaría de Salud MX
(wiqaytna) وقايتناMoroccoMinistère de l'Intérieur du Maroc
NZ COVID TracerNew ZealandMinistry of Health NZ
StopKorona!North MacedoniaMinistry of Information Society and Administration
Tarassud +OmanMinistry of Health Apps
StaySafe PHPhilippinesMultisys Technologies Corporation
EHTERAZQatarMinistry Of Interior - Qatar
TawakkalnaSaudi ArabiaNational Information Center
TraceTogetherSingapore Government Technology Agency
E7mi - إحميTunisiaONMNE Tunisie
Covid Watch ArizonaUnited States - ArizonaADHS-Arizona Department of Health Services
CombatCOVID PBCUnited States - Palm Beach County, FloridaPalm Beach County BoCC
AlohaSafe AlertUnited States - HawaiiHawaii Department of Health
Rastrea el Virus BTUnite States - Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust
CRUSH COVID RIUnited States - Rhode IslandRhode Island
South Carolina Safer TogetherUnited States - South CarolinaMUSC Mobile Development
Healthy Together - COVID-19 United States - UtahTwenty Inc.
Bluezone - Contact detectionVietnamCục Tin học hóa, Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông