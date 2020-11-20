This story was originally published and last updated .
Another month, another security patch slowly coming to carrier-locked Samsung phones while handsets around the world have already started getting the update in October. This time around, the Verizon Galaxy Note20 series and the AT&T Galaxy Fold are the first carrier-locked devices in line to receive the update, most recently followed by the AT&T S10 and S9 series and the Z Flip.
The November patch is fairly small at about 200MB for the Galaxy Fold and about 850MB for the Note9, and it doesn't include any changes other than the latest security updates. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 is already in advanced testing stages, but it'll take a while until this exciting update hits phones.
Here are all the carrier-locked Samsung devices that have received the latest firmware (latest entries marked bold):
Galaxy S10 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ2, 201MB, released November 17.
- Galaxy S10: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ2, 204MB, released November 17.
- Galaxy S10+: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ2, 204MB, released November 17.
Galaxy S9 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU8FTK2, 1.4GB, released November 17.
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU8FTK2, 1.5GB, released November 17.
Galaxy Note20 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQS1BTJ8, released November 10.
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQS1BTJ8, released November 10.
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTK1, 348MB, released November 16.
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTK1, 350MB, released November 16.
Galaxy Note10 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS5DTJ8, released November 11.
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS5DTJ8, released November 11.
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS5DTJ8, released November 11.
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS5DTJ8, released November 12.
- Galaxy Note10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS5DTJ8, released November 12.
Galaxy Note9
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU5FTJ7, 843MB, released November 17.
Galaxy Z Flip
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.F700USQS2BTJ6, 211MB, released November 17.
Galaxy Fold
- AT&T: QP1A.190711.020.F900USQS4CTJ5, 207MB, released November 10.
Galaxy A50
- Verizon: QP1A.190711.020.A505USQS9BTJ7, released November 11.
Head to your Samsung phone's settings and look for the system update entry to see if you can already download the latest release. Keep in mind that as always, the patch is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time until it hits your handset.
