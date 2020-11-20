Twitter recently jumped on the Instagram Stories bandwagon with its own Fleets, fleeting tweets that sit in a horizontal-scrolling section at the top of your feed. Not everyone is all that enamored with the social media app's latest feature, but there is a way to get rid of Fleets if you're willing to put the work in.

Unfortunately, there's no simple on/off switch for Fleets, but we can only hope Twitter will add that option at some point. In the meantime, the only recourse is to mute individual accounts. Luckily, it's possible to mute only Fleets for an account so you can still see their regular tweets.

There are currently two ways to mute Fleets.

Option 1: Long-press an account icon in the Fleets section, select the mute option, hit "Mute Fleets."

Option 2: Tap on a Fleet to view it, hit the down arrow in the top right corner, select the mute option, hit "Mute Fleets."

It's easy enough to mute a fleet from an individual account, but the annoying part is doing that for every single one until you have no Fleets left. This could be mildly frustrating or incredibly time-consuming, depending on how many of the accounts you follow are pumping out Fleets already.

The other option is to simply ignore them, which might be better for your sanity. Every time someone Fleets for the first time, you'll have to go through the process again. It's up to you whether that's a good use of your time or not. Here's hoping Twitter rolls out a global switch sometime soon.