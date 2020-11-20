Ring rolled out customizable motion zones for its cameras last week, and now Amazon and Best Buy have rolled out savings on select Ring cameras. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is on sale for $169.99 ($80 off) and a Stick Up Cam 2-pack is just $159.98 ($40 off), making this a great time to sharpen up your home security.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro needs to be connected to an existing wired chime, but once you do that, it offers 1080p video recording, customizable alert zones, and stellar Alexa integration. There is a separate subscription plan for storing video in the cloud, but luckily its optional.

The Stick Up Cams work indoors and outdoors, with easy and versatile mounting options thanks to its adjustable base. It offers two-way audio, Live View, and privacy features customizable privacy zones and audio privacy so that it doesn't record anything you don't want it to. This pack includes two Stick Up Cams, and you can look after your entire home by connecting them to the Ring app. Of course, they're also integrated with Alexa, too.

If you're ready for some serious savings, head over to the links below and ring up some new smart home security cameras today. Amazon has both deals in stock, while Best Buy only offers the Video Doorbell and not the Stick Up Cam 2-pack.