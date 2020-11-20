Samsung makes some of the best and biggest Android phones you can buy, and today, two of its newest options are on sale. The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are some of the most powerful devices you can get, and both of them are a full $250 off at Amazon and Best Buy right now, making them drop to just $750 and $1050.

Both devices come with Samsung's fancy S Pen stylists and are powered by the Snapdragon 865+ and plenty of RAM, but the Ultra steps the specs up when it comes to RAM, display size, and battery longevity. We reviewed both devices in full; check out the Note20 review here and the Note20 Ultra's longterm review here. Our main takeaway was that they're great phones held back by high starting prices.

Luckily, these discounts make them much more attractive options. $250 is a sizable savings, and you can pick from two online retailers. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering these Samsung deals, and which one you choose will likely depend on if you're an Amazon Prime member or not. Either way, you'll be getting a great flagship phone and saving some dough at the same time.