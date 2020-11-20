Cable may be overrated for a lot of people, but the same people end up asking themselves which streaming box they want to land on. Perhaps the price tag speaks the loudest for you? If so, you can grab the Roku Premiere, 4K- and HDR-capable, for its lowest price yet.

The latest discount comes at the same time the company is expanding its catalog to include more than 30 new linear channels. They include:

The Carol Burnett Show

Cine Sureño

Cocoro

CONtv Anime

Dove Channel

Electric Now

Estrella News

Estrella TV

Euronews (English and Español)

Filmrise Mystery

Filmrise Western

Fireman Sam

Fox Soul

FTF (For the Fans)

Gusto TV

Horrify

Juntos

Ketchup TV

Made in Hollywood

Midnight Pulp

MST3K

MyTime

Pac-12 Insider

Players.tv

RetroCrush

Runtime Español

Samuel Goldwyn Channel

Samuel Goldwyn Classics

Top Cine

Unbeaten

WhistleTV

Xplore

Yo Gabba Gabba

All of these are available free through the Roku Channel starting today in the U.S.

The Roku Premiere box, meanwhile, is available for $25 — its lowest price to date and $15 off MSRP.