Cable may be overrated for a lot of people, but the same people end up asking themselves which streaming box they want to land on. Perhaps the price tag speaks the loudest for you? If so, you can grab the Roku Premiere, 4K- and HDR-capable, for its lowest price yet.
The latest discount comes at the same time the company is expanding its catalog to include more than 30 new linear channels. They include:
- The Carol Burnett Show
- Cine Sureño
- Cocoro
- CONtv Anime
- Dove Channel
- Electric Now
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- Euronews (English and Español)
- Filmrise Mystery
- Filmrise Western
- Fireman Sam
- Fox Soul
- FTF (For the Fans)
- Gusto TV
- Horrify
- Juntos
- Ketchup TV
- Made in Hollywood
- Midnight Pulp
- MST3K
- MyTime
- Pac-12 Insider
- Players.tv
- RetroCrush
- Runtime Español
- Samuel Goldwyn Channel
- Samuel Goldwyn Classics
- Top Cine
- Unbeaten
- WhistleTV
- Xplore
- Yo Gabba Gabba
All of these are available free through the Roku Channel starting today in the U.S.
The Roku Premiere box, meanwhile, is available for $25 — its lowest price to date and $15 off MSRP.
