Back in May, we highlighted a rumor that League of Legends might come to Android courtesy of Tencent, a company that just so happens to own Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends. It has now been revealed that Riot has been very busy having recently announced three new games for mobile themed around the LoL franchise. In this article, I'm going to be talking about League of Legends: Wild Rift, a redesigned 5v5 MOBA slated for release on mobile and consoles in 2020. So if you're eagerly anticipating the arrival of Wild Rift, I'm happy to report that it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

The trailer above should provide a good idea of what to expect from League of Legends: Wild Rift. It assuredly looks the part, though the video makes it clear that the game has been rebuilt for mobile and console play with a new 5v5 map specifically designed for these platforms where matches only last 15-20 minutes. So it's clear that Wild Rift isn't a port of the PC version, but an entirely new game. You can still expect to see more than a few familiar faces in the mix, with around 40 champions anticipated at launch, and more should follow after the official release. The game will be free-to-play, though Riot is boasting that it won't be pay-to-win, a bold claim indeed. Once the game drops, those that sign in with existing PC accounts will earn rewards for their time spent in LoL on PC.

So far, we know that Wild Rift will offer two digital thumbsticks for the controls in the Android version and that the alpha and beta builds should roll out in the next few months. The 2020 release supposedly means the game will be available across the globe on mobile by the end of that year, and the console releases should follow shortly after.

For all intents and purposes, League of Legends: Wild Rift appears to be a reimagining of the PC version designed for faster sessions that control well on both consoles and mobile. With the popularity of MOBAs on mobile, I can see why Riot would be eager to expand its catalog, though I am wary of how the game will be monetized. It's my hope that Riot doesn't get too greedy, and since people seem to agree that the PC version is fairly monetized, it would be nice to see a similar system carried over for the mobile version. So if you're eager to get your hands on League of Legends: Wild Rift, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page so that you'll receive a notification whenever the game is officially launched.