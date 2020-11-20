This story was originally published and last updated .
Back in May, we highlighted a rumor that League of Legends might come to Android courtesy of Tencent, a company that just so happens to own Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends. It has now been revealed that Riot has been very busy having recently announced three new games for mobile themed around the LoL franchise. In this article, I'm going to be talking about League of Legends: Wild Rift, a redesigned 5v5 MOBA slated for release on mobile and consoles in 2020. So if you're eagerly anticipating the arrival of Wild Rift, I'm happy to report that it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
The trailer above should provide a good idea of what to expect from League of Legends: Wild Rift. It assuredly looks the part, though the video makes it clear that the game has been rebuilt for mobile and console play with a new 5v5 map specifically designed for these platforms where matches only last 15-20 minutes. So it's clear that Wild Rift isn't a port of the PC version, but an entirely new game. You can still expect to see more than a few familiar faces in the mix, with around 40 champions anticipated at launch, and more should follow after the official release. The game will be free-to-play, though Riot is boasting that it won't be pay-to-win, a bold claim indeed. Once the game drops, those that sign in with existing PC accounts will earn rewards for their time spent in LoL on PC.
So far, we know that Wild Rift will offer two digital thumbsticks for the controls in the Android version and that the alpha and beta builds should roll out in the next few months. The 2020 release supposedly means the game will be available across the globe on mobile by the end of that year, and the console releases should follow shortly after.
For all intents and purposes, League of Legends: Wild Rift appears to be a reimagining of the PC version designed for faster sessions that control well on both consoles and mobile. With the popularity of MOBAs on mobile, I can see why Riot would be eager to expand its catalog, though I am wary of how the game will be monetized. It's my hope that Riot doesn't get too greedy, and since people seem to agree that the PC version is fairly monetized, it would be nice to see a similar system carried over for the mobile version. So if you're eager to get your hands on League of Legends: Wild Rift, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page so that you'll receive a notification whenever the game is officially launched.
- Source:
- Riot Games,
- Wild Rift
Riot just released a dev-diary trailer for League of Legends: Wild Rift
Riot has revealed the new dev-diary trailer above in order to show off how the game is shaping up under development, while also announcing that a limited Android alpha test will take place in Brazil and the Philippines from June 6 to June 27. The first part of the video details that the developer could use some help polishing the game, and so are calling on testers to report issues and bugs through feedback. After that, you'll learn which heroes have made the cut. The gameplay is also discussed in the following segment of the video, so it covers the game's streamlined rune system. Honestly, the above video goes into great detail to describe what players can expect whenever the game officially lands this summer, which is why it's fourteen minutes long.
So if you're eager to see how the development of League of Legends: Wild Rift is shaping up as the game enters its first limited alpha test, Riot has you covered with the above dev-diary gameplay trailer. Sadly we still don't have an official release date past the "summer" placeholder, and I couldn't help but notice that monetization wasn't mentioned in the above trailer, which is a shame. Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification on the day the game is officially released on the Play Store, feel free to pre-re through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
- Source:
- Riot Games
Riot opens first regional beta test for League of Legends: Wild Rift
Earlier this year, Riot started testing alpha builds of its mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift. This week, the game enters into its first regional beta in Southeast Asia. As of September 16th, fans in Indonesia can check out the beta. Starting on the 18th, those who live in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand will also be able to join in on the fun. Each region will be rolled out in waves, and once the closed beta is over in October (no specific date provided), all player accounts will be reset.
Primarily this regional beta will take place on Android, though a few select iOS users may be able to get into their own limited beta, which you can sign up for on the official Wild Rift website. Ideally, the current closed beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift will test for balance, so if you get in, expect changes as things like gameplay, leveling, and upgrade systems are tweaked.
Riot has also released a new dev diary, which you can view below.
Of course, if you'd like to receive a notification whenever League of Legends: Wild Rift is officially released in your region, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
- Source:
- Riot Games
Riot announces regional open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift
In September (2020), Riot offered a closed beta in select territories (Southeast Asia) for its upcoming MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift that would end in October. Now that October is almost over, Riot has announced an open beta for residents of Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, which means anyone who lives in these regions can now jump into the open beta for Wild Rift on Android.
Riot also recently posted on Facebook that COVID has indeed impeded the development of the game, and so it would seem it's challenging for the company to nail down any specific dates for the title's worldwide open-beta release. More regions are expected to join today's open-beta in the next two months, and even more are planned for 2021. So if you were hoping that League of Legends: Wild Rift's beta would be released in the West soon, it's currently looking like we'll have to wait a little longer.
League of Legends: Wild Rift beta soon coming to Europe
The official YouTube channel for League of Legends: Wild Rift recently posted a new trailer that reveals the game's beta will land in new territories on December 10th (2020). The last we heard from the game was that its open beta rolled out in select Asian territories this past October (2020), and so it would appear that Riot Games is almost ready to roll out the open beta in more regions, inching us closer to the game's eventual release. To be specific, mobile gamers in Vietnam, Oceania, Taiwan, Europe, Turkey, Russia & CIS, the Middle East, and North Africa will be able to jump in starting December 10th. While we still don't know when League of Legends: Wild Rift will officially launch, it's nice to see that development is moving along, especially since this is probably one of the most anticipated MOBAs for mobile.
Of course, the game is still available for pre-registration on the Play Store, so if you'd like to receive a notification the day it is officially launched, feel free to pre-reg through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
- Source:
- YouTube
Comments