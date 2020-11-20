Microsoft Windows 7 was first released over a decade ago, and even though it has been succeeded by Windows 8, 8.1, and 10, it's still widely used in enterprise deployments. Google originally planned to stop providing Chrome for Windows 7 starting in 2021, but plans have now been pushed back to 2022.

Microsoft ended mainstream support for Windows 7 on January 14th, 2020, but the company still provides security updates to enterprise customers. Google previously said it would continue updating Chrome on Windows 7 until at least July 15th, 2021, giving enterprise customers 18 more months from Microsoft's deadline to upgrade their computers. The company is now pushing the cutoff by six months, to July 15th, 2021.

"Migrating to Windows 10 was a part of many organizations’ roadmap for the year," Google wrote in a blog post. "But as new priorities for IT teams emerged, we’ve heard that 21% of organizations are still in the process of migrating to Windows 10. With this extension of support, enterprises with their upgrades still in progress can rest assured that their users remaining on Windows 7 will continue to benefit from Chrome’s security and productivity benefits."

Even though Chrome itself will continue to support Windows 7, browsers and other applications based on Chromium may choose to drop the aging operating system earlier. Microsoft already planned to support its new Edge browser on Windows 7 until July 15th.