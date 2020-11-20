Chromebooks might be the main way we experience Chrome OS, but Chromeboxes aren't going anywhere. The mini PCs that run Google's operating system are simple and speedy computers for education, business, and even home use. ASUS released its Chromebox 3 back in 2018, and now it's returning with a super-powered sequel that features some major spec boosts.

The ASUS Chromebox 4 packs in some capable hardware for a machine running Google's lightweight operations system. It comes in variants offering 10th gen Intel processors — a big bump over the Chromebox 3's 8th gen chipsets. Combined with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage, navigating around Chrome OS should be breezy.

The Chromebox 4 can power up to 3 4K displays at once.

It also comes with a variety of ports, including dual HDMI and USB-C that support up to three 4K displays at once for super-powered multitasking. Wi-Fi 6 is on board as well, along with a new lockable VESA mount that securely attaches to surfaces for a clutter-free workspace. And of course, Android apps are fully supported on this Chromebox.

The ASUS Chromebox 4 won't be a good fit for everyone, but for the right use cases, this is a solid little PC that promises speed and security for years down the road. It goes on sale in North America next month starting at $289.