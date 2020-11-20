Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Play Store. Just like past lists, we have a few titles to highlight as well. First up is a sale for KORG Kaossilator, a popular synthesizer app from a synthesizer maker. Next up is the game Rebel Cops, a competent strategy game all about solving a town's corruption. Last up is Peace, Death, an enjoyable arcade simulator that plays similarly to Papers, Please. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold green in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Keep Screen Awake $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SLOC - 2D Rubik Cube Puzzle $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Guardians of Kingdom : Idle Defense (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Take Away 3D - Endless running hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Octane icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Star Launcher Prime - No ads, Customize, Fresh $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- ProScreens Premium - App for HomeScreens $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- CE5 Contact $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Heilpflanzen / Heilkräuter $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mindz - Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn English - Sayings Master Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucidly Pro: Dream Journal & Lucid Dreaming Helper $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sendmate (share files using wifi) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cross DJ Pro - Mix your music -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- KORG Kaossilator for Android -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Endurance: space shooting game (Premium) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Ball $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $8.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Whale Papers Pro (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Felix KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- O Pro Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Line Icon Pack: Simple Line Style Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucid for KLWP Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments