Google's annual Pixel event, dubbed Launch Night In this time around, took place a month and a half ago, and now, you can finally go out (or online) to purchase your very own Pixel 4a 5G unit. The phone has been available for pre-order since the day before Halloween, October 29, but now you can just put it in your cart and get it right away.

In case you're still deciding between the $700 Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G, the latter is the better choice if you ask us. It has the same chipset and cameras as the Pixel 5, and it gives you a bigger screen and a headphone jack. Granted, the display isn't as smooth as the Pixel 5's, and it doesn't have wireless charging, an IP rating, or as many GB of RAM. You'll also get a plastic back instead of an aluminum exterior. But if you think about it, are these features worth a $200 premium?

The Pixel 4a 5G is available at many retailers and carriers around the US. It's only available in one variant: Just Black with 128GB of storage. You'll have to pay $500 at most stores, and there's a $100 premium for the Verizon ultra-low band variant. The Pixel's signature fabric case is available for $40 in the Google Store.

Buy: