Smartwatches are great for staying on top of notifications, sending quick messages, and keeping track of fitness statistics. Right now, Amazon is offering big savings on a number of smartwatches from the likes of Fossil, Skagen, and Armani. There are options that will look good on anyone's wrist, and the prices start at just $169 for some of the best Wear OS options you'll find available today.

The models on sale today include a number of recent releases running Wear OS. The Fossil Gen 5E, which provides all the essentials of a modern smartwatch, is on sale in both 44mm and 42mm sizes. It's based on the Gen 5 that we called "Wear OS at its best." Armani's Smartwatch 3 looks more like a fitness-focused wearable, but it still provides the usual Wear OS feature set and should perform smoothly with a full gig of RAM. Finally, the Falster 3 Gen 5 is one of the nicest looking watches on the market, in my opinion. It's sleek, minimalist design is classic Skagen, and we think it's a great choice.

If your wrist is tired of being naked, go ahead and shop Amazon's Deal of the Day. These savings are some of the best deals around on smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, and Armani, and they only last until the watch hand hits twelve.