RHA's first attempt at true wireless earbuds left a little to be desired, but the upgraded TrueConnect 2 that came out this summer offered enhanced sound and better battery life. The British audio brand is now back with a completely redesigned model that features active noise cancellation and wireless charging, as well as a brand-new Connect app.

The TrueControl ANC buds go with a stemless design reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy Buds, which is said to provide a more ergonomic fit. Comply Foam tips are also provided for maximum comfort and passive isolation. RHA has seemingly listened to feedback on its previous earbuds and added aptX support this time around, so sound quality should be improved (AAC is also supported). The new Connect app allows you to tweak the EQ or switch between ANC and Ambient modes.

Touch controls make a return, with one-tap access to your chosen voice assistant, and you can customize the button options in the app. Battery life of five hours per charge isn't the best, but that does account for ANC being turned on so you might be able to eke more out. The case holds a further 15 hours and can be topped up either via USB-C or super convenient Qi wireless charging. An IPX4 offers a modicum of water resistance should you wish to use them for exercise or out in the rain.

The RHA TrueControl ANC are available for pre-order from today with 20% off in the UK and US if you use the code FIRSTINLINE. That's just as well since they aren't cheap — regular pricing is £249.95 / $299.95 / €299.95. They go on general sale in the UK and Europe on December 4, then a week later in the US.