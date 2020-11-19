Google recently ran a promo that offered YouTube Premium subscribers a free Stadia Premiere Edition kit — that's a controller and a Chromecast Ultra, and it usually costs a hundred bucks. On this, Stadia's first birthday, Google's got another great deal going, and you've got another shot to get a free kit. All you have to do is pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia.

You won't get the hardware right away — Google says you'll get a code to redeem the offer "within a week of the game launching." Still, it's a great deal if you were thinking about playing Cyberpunk on Stadia. Even if you weren't, you're still getting the hardware bundle for $60, which is a tidy savings.

The game is (allegedly) launching on December 10, so you shouldn't have to wait too long for your kit. If it happens to arrive after the game is out, you can still fire it up on whatever internet-connected device you have already. This deal will also be available for a week post-launch, Google says, if you don't care to pre-order things. But of course, it's only while supplies last.

Follow the link below and follow the instructions to get your free kit.