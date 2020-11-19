It takes a special kind of person to enjoy vacuuming the house. For the rest of us, there are robots. Right now, Amazon is selling the Roomba E5 for just $249 — a solid $50 off its most recent price. If you're tired of cleaning your own carpets, this is a deal you won't want to let slip away.

The Roomba E5 offers powerful pick-up performance thanks to a premium 3-stage cleaning system that has 5x the suction power of Roomba's 600 series vacuums. If you have pets in the house, this is a great choice, since its special multi-surface rubber brushes don't get tangled with pet hair like other inferior vacuums. Its high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, too, so you can cut down on the sneezing.

All this is good and well, but the coolest part of this vacuum might be that it learns your personal cleaning habits and offers up personalized recommendations and scheduling based upon your needs. What's the use of a robot vacuum if it doesn't do some of the mental labor itself? And of course, it integrates with voice assistant like Google Assistant and Alexa so you can yell angrily into the void to start your vacuum.

Ready to take a break from vacuuming? Head over to Amazon now and put the Roomba to work.