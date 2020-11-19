OnePlus expanded its budget lineup of Nord smartphones with two new devices earlier this month. While the N10 5G and the N100 aren't yet available in the US, the phones are starting to become available in the UK. OnePlus is taking this time to officially release the kernel sources for its newest devices.

With this kernel source code, the developer community will be able to fast-track custom ROMs, third-party kernels, and other projects to help modders go ape with customization. OnePlus has always had a close relationship to the dev community, so it's great to see the company publish the kernel code so quickly. Third-party ROMs will be even more important for these phones considering they're only getting one official Android OS upgrade.

If you're interested in getting a look for yourself, you can find the Nord N100 kernel sources here with the alias sm4250. The Nord N10 5G kernel source code can be found here under the code name sm6350.