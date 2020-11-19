Samsung makes a lot of phones, but the Galaxy S20 FE might be the one that best encapsulates the essential features that make Galaxy phones great. It's got powerful specs, a beautiful display, and a pro-grade triple camera system. It isn't Black Friday yet, but the phone is already on sale at several online retailers for $549.99 — savings of $150.

The S20 FE doesn't have Samsung's most powerful spec sheet, but the Snapdragon 865 paired with 6GB of RAM makes for performance that shouldn't give most people problems. It lasts all day thanks to a 4,500mAh battery, and the 6.5" 1080p AMOLED screen refreshes at 120Hz for super smooth visuals. The camera system is comprised of a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 8MP 3x telephoto lens. It even has 5G connectivity for that day in the future when 5G will really be worth it.

The Galaxy S20 FE is a phone that offers all the flagship essentials for a very reasonable price. Check out our full review for the complete rundown on the S20 FE, or if you're ready to get one of your own, hit the links below to purchase from the retailer of your choice. This deal is good at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. While the S20 FE is priced at $599.99 at Samsung.com, that price can drop lower if you trade in another device.