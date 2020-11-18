While Google allows customers to buy and rent movies and TV shows from both Google Play and YouTube, it's always been a bit harder to find content purchased on the latter platform. Thankfully, Google is making it a little easier to keep track of your movies and shows with a new menu option in its latest update.

A new menu option has rolled out in the YouTube app that provides quick access to movies and shows right from the Library tab. There's a new menu option called "Your movies and shows" that appears between the Downloads section and the Watch later playlist. Tapping on that leads to a Movies & Shows page where you see your purchased content in a side-scrolling list, as well as browse for new titles to watch.

While the new menu option showed up for me, none of my purchases displayed at first. Refreshing the page by pulling down from the top prompted my movies appear, but I had to actually search for a purchased TV episode and watch it before the rest of my shows appeared — hopefully just a kink in Google's rollout process.

Previously, this content was found in the purchases section of the library, but this change makes it easier for the average user to quickly identity where to watch their favorite movies and shows. Download the latest version of the YouTube app from APK Mirror or the Play Store and take a look for yourself.